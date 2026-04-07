Freedom Broker Initiates Coverage of Optex Systems Holdings (OPXS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2026, Freedom Broker initiated coverage of Optex Systems Holdings (NasdaqCM:OPXS) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Optex Systems Holdings. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPXS is 0.05%, an increase of 28.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.89% to 2,188K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Topline Capital Management holds 673K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPXS by 42.66% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 297K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing a decrease of 7.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPXS by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 266K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 62.49%.

Ameriprise Financial holds 74K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares , representing an increase of 36.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPXS by 68.69% over the last quarter.

O'shaughnessy Asset Management holds 73K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing an increase of 48.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPXS by 97.67% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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