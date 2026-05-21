Freedom Broker Initiates Coverage of Luxfer Holdings (LXFR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2026, Freedom Broker initiated coverage of Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.81% Upside

As of May 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Luxfer Holdings is $19.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 21.81% from its latest reported closing price of $15.91 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Luxfer Holdings is 391MM, an increase of 5.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Luxfer Holdings. This is an decrease of 102 owner(s) or 41.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXFR is 0.01%, an increase of 68.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.35% to 26,424K shares. The put/call ratio of LXFR is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,812K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares , representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 11.90% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,659K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 78.00% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1,505K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,701K shares , representing a decrease of 13.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 14.65% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,243K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares , representing a decrease of 26.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXFR by 27.31% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,178K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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