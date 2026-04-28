Freedom Broker Initiates Coverage of Lifeway Foods (LWAY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2026, Freedom Broker initiated coverage of Lifeway Foods (NasdaqGM:LWAY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.34% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Lifeway Foods is $34.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 26.34% from its latest reported closing price of $27.45 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Lifeway Foods is 245MM, an increase of 15.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lifeway Foods. This is an decrease of 112 owner(s) or 54.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LWAY is 0.03%, an increase of 1.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.79% to 4,920K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 1,348K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares , representing an increase of 53.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWAY by 100.08% over the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 508K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 375K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares , representing a decrease of 11.30%.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 163K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 161K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares , representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LWAY by 8.22% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.