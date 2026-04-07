Freedom Broker Initiates Coverage of Inogen (INGN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2026, Freedom Broker initiated coverage of Inogen (NasdaqGS:INGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.49% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Inogen is $13.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 108.49% from its latest reported closing price of $6.36 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Inogen is 453MM, an increase of 29.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inogen. This is an decrease of 150 owner(s) or 51.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INGN is 0.05%, an increase of 11.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.59% to 19,468K shares. The put/call ratio of INGN is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 1,264K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 864K shares , representing an increase of 31.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGN by 23.09% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,083K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,067K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGN by 21.48% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 861K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 853K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGN by 85.01% over the last quarter.

DAFNA Capital Management holds 827K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares , representing an increase of 26.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INGN by 5.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 599K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares , representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INGN by 58.27% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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