Freedom Broker Initiates Coverage of Gorman-Rupp (GRC) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2026, Freedom Broker initiated coverage of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.13% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Gorman-Rupp is $75.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.13% from its latest reported closing price of $71.80 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Gorman-Rupp is 709MM, an increase of 1.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gorman-Rupp. This is an decrease of 120 owner(s) or 35.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRC is 0.12%, an increase of 15.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.64% to 19,160K shares. The put/call ratio of GRC is 41.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,071K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company.

Mechanics Financial holds 1,007K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 918K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company.

Victory Capital Management holds 772K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares , representing a decrease of 7.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRC by 2.95% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 768K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRC by 28.93% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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