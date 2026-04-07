Freedom Broker Initiates Coverage of Garrett Motion (GTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2026, Freedom Broker initiated coverage of Garrett Motion (NasdaqGS:GTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.04% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Garrett Motion is $22.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 25.04% from its latest reported closing price of $18.11 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Garrett Motion is 3,727MM, an increase of 3.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Garrett Motion. This is an decrease of 156 owner(s) or 28.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTX is 0.32%, an increase of 17.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.80% to 182,238K shares. The put/call ratio of GTX is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 17,095K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,895K shares , representing a decrease of 86.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTX by 36.66% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 10,349K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company.

Cyrus Capital Partners holds 6,852K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,610K shares , representing a decrease of 186.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTX by 31.52% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,235K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,277K shares , representing an increase of 31.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTX by 84.26% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 6,059K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,716K shares , representing a decrease of 27.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GTX by 8.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.