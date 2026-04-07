Freedom Broker Initiates Coverage of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2026, Freedom Broker initiated coverage of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NasdaqGS:CBRL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.71% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is $31.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.71% from its latest reported closing price of $28.43 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is 3,734MM, an increase of 11.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.20, an increase of 37.13% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 251 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store. This is an decrease of 260 owner(s) or 50.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBRL is 0.05%, an increase of 56.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.61% to 21,939K shares. The put/call ratio of CBRL is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gmt Capital holds 2,240K shares representing 10.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,834K shares , representing a decrease of 26.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 47.58% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 912K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 41.82% over the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 678K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares , representing an increase of 32.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 22.36% over the last quarter.

Biglari Capital holds 585K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 570K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares , representing an increase of 73.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBRL by 110.48% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.