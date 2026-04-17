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Freedom Boat Club Expands Northeast Footprint With 21-Location Greater Boston & Cape Cod Buy

April 17, 2026 — 07:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Freedom Boat Club (BC), a Brunswick Corporation business, on Friday announced that it has acquired the Freedom Boat Club of Greater Boston & Cape Cod franchise operations.

The financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

The purchase adds 21 locations across Greater Boston, Cape Cod and nearby areas to expand Freedom's corporate club portfolio in the Northeast.

On the New York Stock Exchange, shares of Brunswick Corporation were gaining 1.29 percent in pre market activity at $78.33, after closing Thursday's regular trading 0.13 percent higher at $77.33

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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