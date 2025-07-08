Freedom Boat Club Announces Expansion into Dubai with New Club Launching in Fall 2025

Freedom Boat Club expands into Dubai, opening in Fall 2025, enhancing global presence in a key boating market.

Quiver AI Summary

Freedom Boat Club, a leading boating organization under Brunswick Corporation, has announced its expansion into the Middle East with the upcoming launch of Freedom Boat Club of Dubai, scheduled for Fall 2025. This new club will be strategically located in Dubai Harbour, a vibrant area recognized as a premier waterfront destination. General Manager Arturo Gutierrez highlighted Dubai as an ideal location due to its dynamic coastline and luxury lifestyle. The club will be owned by franchise partner Baker Almasabey, who brings regional insight and experience in logistics and fleet management. Members will have access to a premium fleet of Brunswick-branded boats, with plans for three locations across Dubai by the end of 2026.

Potential Positives

Freedom Boat Club's expansion into Dubai represents a strategic entry into a vibrant and high-potential boating market.

The new club will enhance the brand’s international presence, being the first in the Middle East and underlining the company's growth ambitions.

The franchise partner, Baker Almasabey, brings regional insights and a proven business background, which can contribute to the successful launch and operation of the club.

Members will have access to a premium fleet of Brunswick-branded boats, enhancing the member experience and brand value in the new market.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not disclose specific financial projections or revenue expectations for the new Dubai location, which may raise concerns about the viability and profitability of the expansion.

The choice of franchise partner is based on personal experience instead of extensive local market expertise, potentially affecting the success of the club in a competitive market.

The announcement lacks details on how the company plans to differentiate itself from local competitors in the Middle East boating market, which could impact its market penetration and growth potential.

FAQ

When will Freedom Boat Club Dubai open?

Freedom Boat Club Dubai is set to open in Fall 2025.

Where is the new club located?

The new club will be located in Dubai Harbour.

Who will operate Freedom Boat Club Dubai?

Freedom Boat Club Dubai will be owned and operated by franchise partner, Baker Almasabey.

What types of boats will members have access to?

Members will have access to a premium fleet of Brunswick-branded boats, including Sea Ray and Boston Whaler.

How can I explore membership opportunities?

Interested individuals can contact the club at Dubai.Harbour@freedomboatclub.com for membership opportunities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$BC Insider Trading Activity

$BC insiders have traded $BC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN M GWILLIM (E.V.P. , CFO, CSO) sold 8,253 shares for an estimated $537,187

RANDALL S ALTMAN (SVP and Controller) sold 3,417 shares for an estimated $215,988

CHRISTOPHER F DEKKER (E.V.P. GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY) sold 2,092 shares for an estimated $122,319

BRENNA PREISSER (E.V.P. & President Boat Group) sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $103,808

NANCY E COOPER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 862 shares for an estimated $48,486.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 205 institutional investors add shares of $BC stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Brunswick issued a "Buy" rating on 06/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BC forecast page.

$BC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BC recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $BC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Hardiman from Brunswick set a target price of $68.0 on 06/16/2025

Full Release



DUBAI, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Freedom Boat Club



, the world’s largest boat club and a



Brunswick Corporation



(NYSE: BC) business and brand, today announced its expansion into the Middle East market with the upcoming launch of Freedom Boat Club of Dubai, set to open in Fall 2025.





Strategically located in Dubai Harbour, the new club marks a significant milestone in Freedom Boat Club’s international development, extending its presence into one of the most vibrant and high-potential boating markets in the region.





“Expanding into Dubai marks a major milestone for Freedom Boat Club as we continue to bring our world-class boating experience to new global markets,” said Arturo Gutierrez, General Manager of Freedom Boat Club for the EMEA region. “Dubai is a natural fit for Freedom. Its dynamic coastline, growing community, and passion for luxury and lifestyle make it an ideal location for our first club in the Middle East.”





Freedom’s first Dubai location will be owned and operated by franchise partner, Baker Almasabey. Born and raised in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Baker brings a unique blend of regional insight and international business acumen. As a Freedom member in Canada, Baker was inspired by his love for boating and a desire to bring the concept closer to home. Baker previously founded a logistics company in Canada, growing to over 120 employees and expanding operations across Calgary and Vancouver. His experience managing large fleets and delivering customer-centric service positions him well to bring Freedom’s established experience to Dubai.





“As a longtime boater and Freedom member, I’ve seen firsthand how the club makes the boating lifestyle accessible and effortless,” said Baker Almasabey. “I’m thrilled to introduce this experience to Dubai’s vibrant waterfront community and build something that brings people together on the water, all year round.”





Dubai’s appeal is multi-faceted boasting the second-largest economy in the UAE, high population density and a year-round boating season. With more than 70 kilometers of natural coastline extended by nearly 500 kilometers of artificial islands, the city offers unparalleled access to the water. Dubai Harbour, the home of Freedom Boat Club of Dubai, has been recognized as “International Marina of the Year” and stands as a premier waterfront destination between Bluewaters Island and Palm Jumeirah.





At launch, members of Freedom Boat Club of Dubai will have access to a premium fleet of Brunswick-branded boats, including Sea Ray and Boston Whaler, all powered by Mercury Marine engines.





The club has an accelerated path for growth with plans of opening three locations across Dubai by the end of 2026. To explore founding membership opportunities at Freedom Boat Club of Dubai, contact the Club at



Dubai.Harbour@freedomboatclub.com



. Stay up to date with the latest news, events, and grand opening details by following the Club on



Instagram



and



TikTok



at @FreedomBoatClubDubai.







About Freedom Boat Club







Founded in 1989, Freedom Boat Club, a business of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), is the world’s largest boat club, offering a hassle-free boating experience at more than 400 locations across 35 U.S. states, Canada, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, and New Zealand. Members enjoy unlimited access to a wide variety of well-maintained boats and the benefit of premium dockside service. With an innovative membership model, Freedom Boat Club provides boaters of all levels the freedom to explore the water, experience adventure, and enjoy the boating lifestyle. For more information, visit



www.FreedomBoatClub.com



or learn more about franchise opportunities at www.FreedomBoatClubFranchise.com.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.