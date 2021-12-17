Markets
BC

Freedom Boat Club Acquires Rhode Island Franchise Operation - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (BC), has acquired the Freedom Boat Club of Rhode Island franchise operation and territory. The deal includes all four current Rhode Island-based locations, and the rights to expand and build new club locations throughout Rhode Island.

The Freedom Boat Club brand entered the Rhode Island market under the leadership of former owner Richard Cromwell. The company noted that Cromwell will remain onboard to assist with the transition, and the local staff has been retained.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular