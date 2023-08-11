Freebit (TYO:3843) Price Target Increased by 17.86% to 1,683.00

The average one-year price target for Freebit (TYO:3843) has been revised to 1,683.00 / share. This is an increase of 17.86% from the prior estimate of 1,428.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,515.00 to a high of 1,890.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.39% from the latest reported closing price of 1,234.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freebit. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3843 is 0.01%, an increase of 25.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 164K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 63K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 60K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

