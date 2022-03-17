Free Weekly Credit Reports Extended Through End Of 2022—Here’s How To Get Yours

When the pandemic began, the three major credit bureaus gave Americans weekly access to their credit reports for free, instead of the once-yearly access normally required by federal law.

Those credit bureaus—Equifax, Experian and TransUnion—have announced another extension of the weekly access through the end of 2022.

The bureaus’ joint hub for free credit reports, AnnualCreditReport.com, typically allows consumers to access one free credit report from each bureau each year. Extending the weekly allowance again gives consumers more time to keep an extra close eye on their credit history as they continue to manage their finances in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The combined pressures of job changes, inflation, market uncertainty and health anxiety continue to present consumers with enormous challenges,” the credit bureau CEOs said in a joint statement on Jan. 24, 2022. “Our industry’s hope is to support consumers as they make decisions—big and small—by making it easier to regularly track their financial health.”

Why You Should Check Your Credit Report Regularly

Your credit report shows any credit cards or loans you have open (like car, student or personal loans) as well as the balance on those accounts. Whether you have a lot of debt or no debt at all, it’s important to keep tabs on this report because you need to prove good credit health if you want to access new credit—like to buy a new car or home—down the road.

Creditors typically report your payment status and balance to credit bureaus monthly, but there’s no set schedule for when this has to happen during a given month. More frequent access to credit reports can be especially helpful for consumers participating in temporary forbearance programs offered by creditors during the pandemic by allowing them to keep almost-real-time tabs on whether debt is being reported properly.

The CARES Act required many creditors to report accounts in temporary forbearance as current instead of past due, including federal student loans, which are on pause through May 1. This important difference can help preserve credit scores as much as possible during the pandemic.

Fraudsters have made quick work taking advantage of people during the pandemic: Identity theft reports made to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) more than doubled between 2019 and 2020, with credit card fraud, government documents or benefits fraud, and loan/lease fraud the most prevalent types of identity theft in both 2020 and 2021.

Checking your credit report often helps you identify potential fraud quickly and mitigate potential long-term damage to your credit. When scammers steal your information, they can continue to defraud you, so you should keep monitoring your credit reports.

How to Access Your Free Credit Reports

To access your free credit reports, visit AnnualCreditReport.com. You’ll need to answer some questions to prove your identity to see your reports. If you have difficulty accessing your report online, you can also request it by phone or mail. You can choose to access your report for any of the three credit bureaus or all three simultaneously.

These reports don’t show a credit score, but provide a thorough history of your financial activities, including payment history and balances for credit cards, mortgages, and car, personal, or student loans.

When you access your report, make sure all the information is correct. If you’ve paid at least the minimum on time each month, your accounts should be listed as being in good standing. If you have past-due payments or an account in collections, this will also be noted on your report.

If you see an error on your report, don’t wait to dispute it with the credit bureau. Start the process as soon as you can to verify the accounts in question. The FTC has a guide and sample letters for doing this. You’ll also need to contact the creditor in question to correct your account status.

If you suspect you’re a victim of fraud or identity theft after reviewing your reports, report it at identitytheft.gov.

Remember: Each credit bureau may have different information about your financial history, so be sure to check each of them for accuracy.

