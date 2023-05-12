Free trade agreement negotiations between Honduras and China to start soon

TEGUCIGALPA, May 12 (Reuters) - Honduras and China will soon begin negotiations on a free trade agreement, Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina said on Friday, another step towards strengthening ties after the Central American country broke off its ties with Taiwan.

(Reporting by Orfa Mejia; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

