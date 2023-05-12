News & Insights

Free trade agreement negotiations between Honduras and China to start soon

May 12, 2023

Written by Orfa Mejia for Reuters

TEGUCIGALPA, May 12 (Reuters) - Honduras and China will soon begin negotiations on a free trade agreement, Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina said on Friday, another step towards strengthening ties after the Central American country broke off its ties with Taiwan.

