Free speech is a hot topic at law schools. Should the ABA get involved?

By Karen Sloan

Aug 31 (Reuters) - With law school free speech controversies plaguing administrators and increasingly spilling into public view, the American Bar Association is considering a new requirement for schools to adopt policies protecting “freedom of expression.”

The law school accrediting body on Wednesday said the public has until Sept. 29 to weigh in on a proposal to mandate written free speech policies protecting the exchange of ideas and prohibiting disruptive activities.

Officials with the ABA’s Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar have said they expect to receive a lot of feedback on the proposal, which they are slated to discuss again in November.

If adopted, the proposal would be the first law school accreditation standard to address free speech for the entire law school community, though the standards have long covered academic freedom for faculty.

The proposal comes on the heels of high-profile free speech incidents at Stanford Law School and Yale Law School in which students disrupted controversial speakers, sparking criticism of how the schools handled those situations.

Stanford officials apologized to 5th U.S. Circuit Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan after students disrupted his remarks to the campus Federalist Society chapter in March. The law school also mandated free speech training for students.

Yale Law School said it bolstered its commitment to free speech after a group of students disrupted a campus discussion with an invited conservative speaker in March of 2022. That incident prompted two federal judges to later say they would from Yale.

Law schools would develop their own free speech policies under the ABA proposal, but those policies must protect the rights of faculty and staff and students to communicate controversial or unpopular ideas and safeguard robust debate, demonstrations, or protests. They must also forbid disruptive activities that hinder free expression or substantially interfere with law school functions or activities.

The ABA is also seeking public comment on other changes, including modifications to the rules surrounding libraries that would enable schools to maintain fully digital collections.

A separate proposal on student learning outcomes would require schools to develop a specific and measurable list of things students should learn in each individual course. All first-year courses would be required to have at least one “formative assessment,” which is an opportunity for students to get feedback and evaluate their performance prior to a final exam.

(Reporting by Karen Sloan)

