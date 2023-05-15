Free Hotel Stay: How Many Hotel Points You Need To Stay at These 6 Hotels

Hotel loyalty programs can save you tons of cash by getting you free stays. Many hotel chains offer some type of points program, it's easier to get a free night at some establishments than others. GOBankingRates took a look at some of the most popular hotels to determine how many points you need to score that coveted free night. Read on to see where you should plan your next vacation.

Find Out: 6 Vacation Splurges You'll Almost Always Regret

See: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

Marriott Bonvoy Hotels

Marriott Bonvoy includes brands like Ritz-Carlton, Sheraton, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection and Westin to name a few. Because of the wide range of hotels under the Marriott Bonvoy brand, you can experience everything from relaxing spas, in-hotel markets, live music and even activities for your kids.

Check Out: 5 Best US Locations To Travel To on a $2,000 Budget

Tips: 10 All-Inclusive Resort Hacks That Can Help You Save Big

As a Marriott Bonvoy member, you'll get free in-room Wi-Fi, special member rates and mobile check-in services, in addition to other perks that are distributed by tier. You earn points by staying at Marriott Bonvoy hotels and using Marriott Bonvoy Visa credit cards. Typically, you earn 10 points for every dollar spent. You can earn bonus points when you sign up for the Marriott Bonvoy credit cards. You'll need about 4,500 points minimum for a free night. How many points you need depends on the hotel you're staying at.

Hilton Hotel & Resorts

You've stayed at a Hilton hotel if you've stayed at a DoubleTree, Embassy Suites, La Quinta or of course, any Hilton. The Hilton rewards program is called Hilton Honors. As a Hilton Honors member, you'll get exclusive member rates, a lowest price guarantee, free Wi-Fi and check-in flexibility. There are additional perks to being a Hilton Honors member that increase the more nights you stay, and can even include premium Wi-Fi and executive lounge access. You earn points by staying at Hilton hotels in addition to using the Hilton credit cards, which offer up to 150,000 bonus points depending on the card you apply for. You'll need at least 5,000 points to get a free room at a Hilton hotel.

See: 10 Tips for Saving Money on Airfare This Spring

IHG Hotel & Resorts

IHG Hotels includes places like Holiday Inn, Regent, Kimpton, Crowne Plaza and Hotel Indigo. IHG offers a rewards program known as IHG One Rewards. Perks to being a member include others like you've seen on this list, plus late check-out and no blackout dates for using your points. Like other hotels on the list, you'll earn points by staying at IHG properties and using the IHG credit cards. You'll need 5,000 points at the minimum to get a free night at an IHG hotel.

World of Hyatt

Miraval, Alila, Alua and any hotel with Hyatt in the name are some popular World of Hyatt hotel brands you'll see. The World of Hyatt loyalty program lets you use points on free nights, meals and spa services. You can earn points by staying at World of Hyatt hotels, as well as booking dinners, spa services and other experiences at Hyatt resorts. World of Hyatt also offers credit cards that can help you build hotel points by spending money on everyday purchases. Depending on the time of year, you can get a free room with as little as 3,500 points.

Best Western

Best Western includes all Best Western hotels, as well as GLō, Vīb, Executive Residency and Aiden. You can earn rewards by staying at these hotels through the Best Western Rewards program. One cool thing about the Best Western Rewards program is that if you're at an "elite" status with another hotel program, Best Western will immediately match that status with its program. Best Western Rewards Elite members get bonus points with every stay, complimentary water at check-in, and early check-in. You can earn points by staying at Best Western brands and using the Best Western Mastercard. Best Western promises its points never expire. To get a free room, you'll need at least 5,000 points.

Be Aware: Don't Book a Vacation on This Day of the Week

Choice Hotels

Comfort Inn, Radisson, Sleep Inn, Quality Inn, Clarion and EconoLodge are some properties offered by Choice Hotels. Its rewards program is called Choice Privileges Rewards, and you earn $10 for every dollar spent at Choice Hotels. Like Best Western, Choice Hotels matches your elite status with another hotel and will immediately reward you with the same status. You can earn 60,000 bonus points for applying for the Choice Privileges credit card. The minimum points you need to redeem a free night is usually around 8,000 points.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Free Hotel Stay: How Many Hotel Points You Need To Stay at These 6 Hotels

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.