Free Food, Coffee And More: 23 Veterans Day 2021 Deals And Freebies

There’s always time to remember and honor the selfless individuals who gave their service to protect our rights and freedoms as Americans. Nationally observed days for service members date back to November 11, 1919 with the first observation of Armistice Day by President Wilson. Today, it’s more formally known as Veterans Day.

Many retailers and restaurants add their own contributions to Veterans Day by offering free meals, discounts or services. This year, many of these offers are for in-person redemption only—so those who are still practicing social distancing due to Covid-19 will need to keep this in mind.

Here are 23 Veterans Day freebies and deals for both veterans and active duty personnel for 2021, ranging from free meals and haircuts to free national park access:

Free Food

1. Red Robin

Active duty members and veterans can enjoy a free tavern double burger with bottomless steak fries any time between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14. The offer is valid on dine-in and to-go orders. You must already be a member of Red Robin Royalty; the offer will automatically be loaded onto your account dashboard if your military status is up-to-date in your account. The offer is good for dine-in or to-go orders.

2. California Pizza Kitchen

In the mood for pizza? California Pizza Kitchen is offering a free beverage and entree on November 11. Participants can choose from the chain’s signature pizzas, including its original BBQ chicken pizza, or opt for a full-size salad or pasta. The offer is available for dine-in only, and participants must be in uniform or show their military ID or other proof of service to be eligible.

3. Cracker Barrel

Both veterans and active duty military members can settle in at Cracker Barrel on November 11 for some comfort food and a free slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake (with purchase). The offer is good both in-store and online with the promo code VETSDAY21.

The country-home cooking chain is also offering 25% off everyday military apparel, both in-store and online, in celebration of Military Family Appreciation Month. Eligible items include T-shirts, sweatshirts, mugs and more.

4. Denny’s

Veterans, active duty and inactive military personnel will receive a free build your own grand slam breakfast at Denny’s on November 11. The deal is good from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is valid for dine-in only. Must show valid military ID or DD 214 to be eligible.

5. Dunkin’

The donut and coffee-chain is offering all veterans and active duty military members a free donut of their choice on November 11. The deal is good in-store only at participating locations and is not available for orders placed on the Dunkin’ mobile app.

6. Golden Corral

Golden Corral’s Military Appreciation Event is back to its usual format with its in-person thank you dinner for military members. Any person who has served in the U.S. military will be eligible for a free “thank you” meal. The deal is good for dine-in only.

7. Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse will be distributing meal vouchers in the parking lot between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The vouchers can be redeemed for one of 10 entrees, including a 6-oz. sirloin, two sides and any non-alcoholic drink. Vouchers can only be picked up through the drive-thru but can be redeemed when the restaurant opens dinner now through May 30, 2022.

8. Red Lobster

Active duty members and veterans can take a trip to Red Lobster this Veterans Day and receive a free appetizer or dessert from a limited menu. Items included in the deal may vary by store, but the chain is advertising selections like coconut shrimp, cheesecake and more. Guests must show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem the offer.

9. Chili’s Bar and Grill

Chili’s is offering a free meal to veterans and active service members on November 11. You can choose entrees from a limited menu that includes quesadillas, pasta, burgers and more. The offer is only available for dine-in and beverages are not included.

10. Fogo De Chao

All veterans and active duty military personnel will receive a 50% discount on their meal at Brazilian steakhouse Fogo De Chao this Veterans Day. Up to three family members will also receive 10% off their meals and the offer is available at all locations. The deal is eligible for dine-in meals only. Verifying military ID required.

11. Bob Evans

Veterans and active-duty military members will receive a free entree from a limited dine-in menu on Veterans Day. Menu selections include hotcakes, salads, country-fried steak and more. Beverages are not included. You must show proof of service to be eligible for a free entree.

12. TCBY

The first six ounces of your order at TCBY on Veterans Day will be free for active duty and military veterans. You must show proof of service to receive the deal and the offer is good at participating locations only.

13. Hooters

Hooters is offering active-duty and retired military members a free dine-in meal from a limited menu. The offer includes entrees such as 10-piece boneless wings, buffalo chicken salad, the Hooters burgers and more. A military ID or proof of service must be provided to be eligible for the discount.

14. Friendly’s

Active duty personnel and veterans can enjoy a free cheeseburger, fries and drink at Friendly’s on November 11. The offer is valid all day and a military ID is required to be eligible.

15. Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is offering a free bloomin’ onion with any Coca-Cola beverage for all military veterans, active service members and spouses on Veterans Day. The steakhouse chain also offers a 10% discount to service members, veterans, nurses, doctors, police officers, firefighters, and first responders year-round, with valid ID.

Retail

16. The Home Depot

The Home Depot offers a 10% discount to all active duty personnel, as well as veterans, on select national holidays, including Veterans Day. The discount is available storewide and is only applied up to purchases of $500. Valid proof of service includes a VA medical center veteran ID card, common access card, valid military ID and DD214.

The discount is not applicable to installation or online purchases.

17. Walgreens and Duane Reade

From November 11 through 15, all veterans, active service members and their families will receive 20% off eligible regular priced items with a myWalgreens card. The discount is available in-store only and cannot be combined with other discounts, such as any buy one get one free offers. You must show proof of service to receive the discount.

18. Target

From Oct. 21 to Nov. 13, verified military members can receive a 10% off storewide coupon via email. You must sign up for Target’s Circle program to verify your military status and receive the coupon. The coupon can be used for two separate transactions both in stores and online at Target.com.

19. BJ’s Wholesale

All military personnel will receive 25% off a BJ’s Wholesale membership plus a $10 coupon when they sign up in store or online. Valid military ID is required and you must sign up for Easy Renewal to pay your annual membership fee.

Coffee

20. Starbucks

All veterans and active duty military personnel, and their spouses, will receive a free tall cup of brewed coffee at participating Starbucks stores. The beverage chain is also donating 25 cents for every cup of hot coffee sold nationwide today to nonprofits Headstrong and Team Red, White & Blue.

Other Discounts and Deals

21. Great Clips

Veterans and active duty military members can receive a free haircut at Great Clips on November 11 or grab a free haircut card to use at a later date (redeemable until December 10, 2021). Non-military customers can purchase a service on Veterans Day and receive a free haircut card to give to a service member they know.

22. Sport Clips

Veterans and active duty service members will receive free haircuts on November 11 at participating Sport Clips locations. You must show valid proof of service.

23. Free National Parks Access

Entry to U.S. national parks is free for everyone on Veterans Day—but active military members and veterans are entitled to even better National Park Service (NPS) perks. Active service members, their families and Gold Star Families qualify for the Free Access Program. This program waives entrance fees but does not cover expanded amenities or fees for camping, special recreation permits, reservation fees and more. Identification is required to receive free entry.

