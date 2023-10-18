Free ‘Direct File’ Software Will Let Some Taxpayers Send Returns Right To The IRS Next Year

Starting in January, the IRS will offer a new way for you to file your federal tax return directly with the agency.

The IRS has announced it will begin rolling out Direct File, its long-awaited, no-cost tax prep software, through a limited pilot program in the new year. Selected taxpayers in 13 states will have the option of using Direct File when filing their 2023 tax returns in 2024.

“This is a critical step forward for this innovative effort that will test the feasibility of providing taxpayers a new option to file their returns for free directly with the IRS,” IRS commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement Tuesday.

Here’s how Direct File will work when it launches.

What Is the IRS Direct File Pilot Program?

The Direct File pilot program will allow selected taxpayers to electronically submit their 2023 federal tax return right to the IRS for free. The Direct File tool is a mobile-friendly, interview-based software application that works on your cellphone, laptop or computer and will be available in both English and Spanish.

One of the advantages of using Direct File is that it enables you to call IRS customer service employees for technical assistance and basic clarification of tax law if you need it. For issues unrelated to Direct File, however, people will be routed to the appropriate IRS customer service representatives.

Where Can You Use IRS Direct File In 2024?

Arizona, California, Massachusetts and New York have agreed to participate in the pilot program and integrate aspects of their state taxes into Direct File. Direct File won’t prepare state tax returns, but it will help guide interested taxpayers toward state-supported tools for that purpose.

The other nine participating states do not have a state income tax. They are Alaska, Florida, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming. Eligible residents of those states will have the option of using Direct File in 2024.

The IRS had invited all states to participate in the pilot program, but not all were in a position to join the program just yet.

Who Can File Using the IRS Direct File Pilot Program?

Not all taxpayers within the 13 participating states will be eligible to use the Direct File program in the 2024 tax filing season.

The IRS will limit the program to a small group of selected taxpayers. To qualify, you must reside in one of the 13 states and your tax filing must be simple and straightforward. For example, you might be eligible if you have a Form W-2 and are claiming the earned income tax credit or the child tax credit.

What Key Tax Items Are Covered by the Direct File Program?

If you live within the 13 pilot states and are invited to use the IRS Direct File program, keep its limitations in mind. The key tax items—types of income, tax credits and dedu

ctions—that it can handle are limited and the IRS says they are subject to change.

Here are the items the software will accommodate as of this writing.

As the 2024 tax season progresses, the IRS will invite additional taxpayers to participate in the program.

The IRS is making this program available so that taxpayers have another option for filing their federal income tax return at no charge. Eligible taxpayers are not required to use the software.

The tax agency said in its announcement that “Direct File does not replace existing filing options like tax professionals, Free File, free return preparation sites, commercial software and authorized e-file providers.”

