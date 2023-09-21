Free Covid Tests By Mail Are Back

The government is making another round of free Covid-19 tests available. Starting September 25, each U.S. household can order four more rapid tests for direct delivery to their home.

Those tests can be requested through the government website COVIDtests.gov. More than 755 million tests were handed out during four previous giveaways. The latest distribution round wrapped up in May, as the national public health emergency officially ended.

New Tests Usable Through 2023; Some Older Tests Still Effective, Too

The free tests are coming back in time for winter, when the number of Covid cases typically rises. The tests will detect the currently circulating Covid-19 variants and are meant to be used through the end of the year, according to HHS.

People are also being encouraged to check whether older tests they might have in their homes are still good. The expiration dates on a number of over-the-counter Covid tests have been extended after manufacturers provided data showing that they’re effective for a longer period than previously believed. The FDA has published a list of those diagnostic tests on its website.

How to Request Free Covid Tests

As in previous rounds of free Covid-19 tests, you can order four free, rapid antigen tests for delivery to your household, beginning September 25. Here’s how it works:

Visit COVIDTests.gov. The website will send you to a U.S. Postal Service form where you can enter your contact information and shipping address. Hit the “Check Out Now” button, confirm the information you entered, and click the “Place My Order” button. Receive your four tests through the mail.

You can also order tests by phone by calling 800-232-0233.

Are There Other Ways to Get Free Covid Tests?

It depends. Since the end of the national public health emergency, health insurance companies are no longer required to cover the cost of Covid testing. Many private insurers, including Cigna, Aetna and United Healthcare, announced earlier this year that they have ceased covering over-the-counter Covid test kits.

Check to see if your state still requires healthcare plans to cover at-home Covid tests. For example, California law stipulates that insurers reimburse their members for up to eight Covid tests a month, through November 11. No matter where you live, it makes sense to ask your insurance provider about what might be covered and find out whether your costs will count toward your deductible.

Medicare is no longer paying for at-home Covid test kits, although beneficiaries enrolled in Part B will not have to pay any of the costs for laboratory tests ordered by their healthcare provider. Medicaid programs must continue to offer free Covid tests until September 2024.

HHS, through the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, is continuing to provide free test kits to long-term care facilities, low-income senior housing and people who are uninsured or who live in underserved communities.

Contracts With U.S. Manufacturers Will Boost Test Supply

In announcing the new round of test distribution on September 20, the Department of Health and Human Services also said it has awarded a total of $600 million to a dozen domestic Covid test manufacturers.

The investment will “secure approximately 200 million new over-the-counter Covid-19 tests for future federal government use,” the department said in a statement.

The deal further reinforces the U.S. supply chain to ensure test availability.

“These critical investments will strengthen our nation’s production levels of domestic at-home Covid-19 rapid tests and help mitigate the spread of the virus,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra in a news release.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.