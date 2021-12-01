Fredrick DiSanto Is The Independent Director of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) And They Just Picked Up 33% More Shares

Potential The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Fredrick DiSanto, recently bought US$232k worth of stock, paying US$23.22 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 33%.

Eastern Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Fredrick DiSanto is the biggest insider purchase of Eastern shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$25.11. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Eastern insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Eastern insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:EML Insider Trading Volume December 1st 2021

Insider Ownership of Eastern

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 5.0% of Eastern shares, worth about US$7.8m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Eastern Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Eastern stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Eastern (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

