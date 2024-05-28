Fredonia Mining Set to Reveal Initial Resource Estimate

Fredonia Mining Inc (TSE:FRED) has released an update.

Fredonia Mining Inc. is gearing up to unveil an inaugural mineral resource estimate for its El Dorado Monserrat Gold and Silver Project in Argentina, with the release anticipated in the third quarter of 2024. This estimate is informed by extensive diamond drilling data accumulated over three years, totaling nearly 11,000 meters, alongside historical project data. The project, which spans 5,793 hectares in the Deseado Massif region, features two major mineralized areas that remain largely underexplored.

For further insights into TSE:FRED stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.