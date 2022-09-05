Frederic Oudea to become Sanofi's non-executive chairman

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published

The appointment of Societe Generale's boss Frederic Oudea as non-executive chairman of Sanofi will be proposed at the next shareholders meeting of the French drugs group, Sanofi said on Monday.

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The appointment of Societe Generale's SOGN.PA boss Frederic Oudea as non-executive chairman of Sanofi SASY.PA will be proposed at the next shareholders meeting of the French drugs group, Sanofi said on Monday.

Sanofi made the announcement in a statement appointing Oudea as "Censeur" (non-voting member) of the board with immediate effect.

"The appointment of Frederic Oudea as a director will be submitted for approval at the next Annual General Meeting," the ststement said.

"Following this shareholders' meeting, a proposal will be made to the board of directors of Sanofi to appoint Frederic Oudea as non-executive chairman of the board, replacing Serge Weinberg whose term of office will have expired, it said.

Oudea said in May he will leave his position as CEO and director of Societe Generale in May 2023.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More