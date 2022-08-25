Freddie Mac’s Mortgage Rates Move Back Above 5.5%

Mortgage rates moved up this week, according to Freddie Mac’s benchmark survey. The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 5.55% for the week ending August 25.

Throughout 2022, borrowers have contended with abnormally high mortgage rates compared to 2021.

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, rates dropped and stayed below 3% for many months, which allowed millions of borrowers to take advantage of a once-in-a-lifetime housing boom.

But since the first week of January, Freddie Mac’s rates have been steadily increasing. The 30-year rate reached a peak of 5.81% in mid-June. For the past two months, rates have been fluctuating between 5% and 5.5%. which is still significantly higher than the average mortgage rates of the last decade. As a result, housing affordability continues to weigh heavily on the market.

“Home sales continue to decline, prices are moderating, and consumer confidence is low,” said Freddie Mac’s chief economist Sam Khater in a press release.

Other loan categories are mixed this week. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage increased and is now averaging 4.85% and the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage decreased and is now at 4.36%.

What’s next for mortgage rates?

With signs that inflation may have reached a peak over the summer, many experts are waiting for Friday’s scheduled comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for news on changes to the federal funds rate.

The Fed has increased the federal fund rate by a total of 2.50% over the first seven months of the year in an effort to curb inflation, which reached a 40-year high of 9.1% in June.

The fed fund rate influences investment instruments like treasury bonds, which in turn impact the rates offered by mortgage lenders. Still, a combination of economic indicators helped push rates higher this week, including inflation—both here and abroad—and signs of slowing economic growth, says Robert Heck, vice president of mortgage at the online marketplace Morty.

Heck expects rates to remain volatile over the next few weeks, likely swinging between the “high 4%s” and the “low 5%s.”

Looking ahead, however, rates may start to rapidly rise once again.

When COVID first hit, the Fed purchased mortgage-backed securities, bundles of mortgages packaged together and sold to investors, to keep the economy from stalling. The purchase of these assets, along with the lowering of the federal fund rate, helped drive mortgage rates down. As the Fed starts ramping up the sale of these assets in September, experts predict the opposite effect to happen.

“The Fed’s continued rate hikes, combined with balance sheet reduction through mortgage-backed securities roll-offs are expected to keep upward pressure on mortgage rates,” says George Ratiu, manager of economic research at Realtor.com.

