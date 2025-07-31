Markets

Freddie Mac Reports Lower Net Income In Q2 Despite Higher Interest Income

July 31, 2025 — 11:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB), Thursday reported second-quarter 2025 results showing a decline in net income compared to the same period last year, despite continued strength in net interest income.

For the quarter ended June 30 net income totaled $2.39 billion, down from $2.77 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The drop was primarily driven by a higher provision for credit losses, which rose to $783 million from $394 million a year ago.

Net interest income increased to $5.30 billion from $5.10 billion in Q1 and $4.93 billion in the year-ago period, reflecting stronger portfolio performance. However, non-interest income declined to $617 million, down from $750 million in Q1 and $1.06 billion last year.

FMCC is currently trading at $6.73 down $0.03 or 0.44 percent on the OTC Markets.

