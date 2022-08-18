Freddie Mac Mortgage Rates Still Top 5%

Mortgage rates fell this week — albeit slightly.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage decreased to 5.13%, down 0.09 percentage points, according to Freddie Mac’s weekly survey.

“Inflation appears to be beyond its peak, which has stopped the rapid increase in mortgage rates that the housing market was experiencing earlier this year,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said in a statement.

The first six months of 2022 saw mortgage rates climb rapidly, reaching a high of 5.81% in June. Since then, however, rates have been more volatile; briefly dropping below 5% before rebounding last week.

Rates on other loan categories are also down. The average rate on a 15-year fixed-rate loan is 4.55% while the rate on a 5/1 adjustable-rate loan is 4.39%

Will mortgage rates keep rising?

Despite today’s decrease, most experts believe mortgage rates will continue to tick up throughout the remainder of the year, although at a more moderate pace (and with occasional dips).

There are a number of economic conditions driving this prediction. For one, inflation remains near 40-year highs. Also, retail sales held steady last month, indicating homebuyers are still active in the market despite higher prices. The economy also added more jobs than anticipated.

All of this means that while the Federal Reserve still has work to do to bring inflation back under control, fears of a recession have been allayed — at least for now.

As a result, investments in 10-year treasuries have moved up as investors leave the relative safety of the bond market for higher yields, said Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at the real estate listing service Bright MLS, in a statement.

Mortgage rates—which are typically 1.80 percentage points higher than the yield on the 10-year bond—remain elevated.

Although inflation was lower than expected last month, it is still very high. The Federal Reserve has expressed a commitment to bringing inflation down to a target of 2% and anticipates additional increases in the federal funds rate through the end of the year.

The federal funds rate is the interest rate banks charge each other for overnight loans. The fed fund rate does not directly influence mortgage rates, but it does impact rates on investment instruments like treasury bonds, which has an indirect effect on those offered by mortgage lenders.

How aggressive the Fed is with the next rate bump hinges on what happens with consumer prices, employment and other economic indicators over the coming weeks.

More from Money:

© Copyright 2021 Ad Practitioners, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.