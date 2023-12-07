Freddie Mac Looks To Improve Access To Down Payment Assistance Programs

Freddie Mac is attempting to improve accessibility to down payment assistance programs nationwide by introducing new, streamlined mortgage documents for DPA programs and borrowers.

Until now, lien documents used for down payment assistance programs have been worded inconsistently across different lenders, which could confuse applicants. Lenders who work with housing finance agencies can use these documents to simplify the application process for DPA programs.

“By embracing standardization and creating a set of industry-wide documents, we are providing clarity and consistency that will enable more lenders to help more individuals and families leverage down payment assistance programs across the country,” said Danny Gardner, Freddie Mac’s single-family senior vice president of mission and community engagement, in a press release.

Freddie Mac, which buys mortgage loans and packages them into mortgage-backed securities, developed these standardized documents in partnership with Fannie Mae and several state housing finance agencies.

The documents will be available in 19 states by the end of 2023, with a full release in the remaining states and Washington, D.C. to follow in 2024.

The introduction of these simplified lien documents is Freddie Mac’s latest effort to increase accessibility to down payment assistance programs. In October, the company announced the release of DPA One, a tool designed to help lenders access and compare multiple down payment assistance programs to make home ownership easier for borrowers.

The standardized lien documents also complement the HFA1 Affordable Homeownership Lender Toolkit, an online resource that allows lenders to partner with state HFAs to provide down payment assistance to more borrowers.

What Is a Mortgage Lien?

A lien is a legal claim made against a property that a lien holder can use as collateral to collect a debt. A lienholder can foreclose on your home if your property is in arrears.

Mortgage liens are the most common form of voluntary real estate liens used by lenders to make sure that borrowers pay their mortgage notes or property taxes while preventing them from borrowing against or reselling their home before paying off their debt. As a property owner, you can voluntarily place a lien on your home as security for your debt repayment.

