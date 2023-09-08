Freddie Mac CEO Michael DeVito To Retire

(RTTNews) - Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB), a government-sponsored entity that engages in affordable housing, announced on Friday that its Chief Executive Officer Michael DeVito intends to retire in the first quarter of 2024.

The organization will look out for a successor.

"We are very saddened to hear of Michael's departure, and the Board expresses its profound appreciation for his strong leadership and his many other contributions to Freddie Mac," said Sara Mathew, Chair of Freddie Mac's Board of Directors.

Currently, shares of Freddie Mac are trading at 0.64 euros up 3.23% on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange.

