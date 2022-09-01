Freddie Mac: Inflation is Rising, and so Are Mortgage Rates

Mortgage rates continued their upward climb this week, thanks to worsening inflation and the Federal Reserve’s less-than-stellar attempt at grappling with it.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased 0.11 percentage points to 5.66% for the week ending September 1, according to Freddie Mac’s benchmark survey. This is nearly double what mortgage rates were at this time last year.

While today’s rates are still relatively low compared to historical averages, they are much higher than those seen during 2020-2021, when they reached a record low of 2.65%.

As a result, the once-booming housing market is seeing a sharp slowdown in homebuying activity.

Borrowers interested in a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage will see higher rates this week as the short-term loan moved to 4.98%, while those in the market for a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage are seeing higher rates as well at 4.51%.

How the Federal Reserve influences mortgage rates

At a Fed symposium on Friday, Chairman Jerome Powell painted a pessimistic account of the U.S. economy.

Inflation is currently running at 8.5% compared to a year ago, and while there was some improvement in consumer prices between June and July of 2022, prices remain near 40-year highs. Now, according to Powell, the Fed is focusing on restoring price stability and bringing inflation back down to its target range of 2%.

“A single month’s improvement falls far short of what the Committee will need to see before we are confident that inflation is moving down,” he said.

The economy will likely continue to soften, Powell added, which could “bring some pain to households and businesses.”

The main tool the Fed has used in its attempt to control inflation is an increase of the federal funds rate — which is the interest rate that banks charge each other for overnight loans. At the start of the pandemic, the central bank reduced that rate to nearly zero in order to lower borrowing costs. While the Fed fund rate doesn’t directly influence mortgage rates, it does influence rates on treasuries, which do impact mortgages.

As inflationary pressures intensified earlier this year, the Fed reversed course and implemented a series of rate hikes, bringing the federal fund rate back to its current 2.5%. But in his speech on Friday, Powell hinted at the possibility of raising rates once again, noting that the fed fund rate may need to run at close to 4% for an extended period of time in order to bring inflation back down to its target range.

For borrowers wondering how high interest rates will now climb, Powell’s comments only add more uncertainty.

As of now, “Homebuyers can expect mortgage rates to stay in the 5%-6% range over the next few months,” Realtor.com manager of economic research George Ratiu said in a statement.

