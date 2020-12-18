Freddie and Fannie shut in for another year

By Philip Scipio

NEW YORK, December 18 - US Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin dashed hopes that mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac would be released from conservatorship on his watch, which ends on January 20.

That would leave the fate of the two government sponsored entities in the hands of the incoming treasury secretary – likely to be Janet Yellen.

“We’re going to not do anything that jeopardises taxpayers and puts them at additional risk," Mnuchin told The Wall Street Journal. "We also want to be careful that we don’t do anything that overnight would limit access to mortgage finance.”

Freddie and Fannie investors were hoping the Trump Administration would set the GSEs on course to be released from conservatorship that would be hard to undo, but sceptics were never convinced a viable plan would emerge in time.

“The outlook for the GSEs under the Biden Administration is uncertain,” wrote KBW analyst Bose George. “We believe that the privatisation of the GSEs would not be a priority, and the focus at least initially will be on affordable housing and ensuring that the GSEs continue to support the market as the economy copes with the lingering impact of Covid.”

While it is possible this privatisation plan is eventually revisited by the Biden Administration, there will continue to be a difficult balance for the GSEs between meeting the capital levels required under the final capital rules and generating attractive ROEs without raising guarantee fees, which in turn would increase mortgage rates for borrowers, George said.

Major mortgage industry and trade groups, including the American Bankers Association, also weighed in and asked Mnuchin not to release the GSEs from conservatorship given the potential disruption to the mortgage and housing markets.

Even as the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Freddie and Fannie, worked to push the GSEs out of conservatorship, the hard reality remained that the two would need more than US$200bn in capital as a starting point for any exit. The other reality is that raising capital without eliminating the Treasury's equity stake would be unlikely.

“The only decision that counts is eliminating the senior preferred,” said Odeon Capital analyst Dick Bove. Senior preferred is the stake Treasury took in exchange for its US$191bn bailout. The stake makes Treasury the largest stockholder in the GSEs. “It is unclear where Mnuchin stands on that issue,” Bove said.

Freddie and Fannie were seized in 2008 by the US Treasury Department and placed in conservatorship in a US$191bn bailout as the subprime mortgage crisis pushed them to the brink of collapse. Earlier this year they tapped Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan as investment bankers to help them navigate a course out of conservatorship.

Shares of the mortgage finance giants sank as Mnuchin appeared to punt the issue of ending conservatorship to Yellen, with each falling about 15%.

(Philip Scipio)

((philip.scipio@refinitiv.com))