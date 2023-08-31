Freakout Holdings (TYO:6094) Price Target Decreased by 6.85% to 2,080.80

The average one-year price target for Freakout Holdings (TYO:6094) has been revised to 2,080.80 / share. This is an decrease of 6.85% from the prior estimate of 2,233.80 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,797.80 to a high of 2,415.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.80% from the latest reported closing price of 1,016.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freakout Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6094 is 0.01%, a decrease of 10.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 53K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 24K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6094 by 10.38% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WLCTX - Wilshire International Equity Fund Investment Class holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

