Freakout Holdings (TYO:6094) Price Target Decreased by 31.86% to 1,417.80

The average one-year price target for Freakout Holdings (TYO:6094) has been revised to 1,417.80 / share. This is an decrease of 31.86% from the prior estimate of 2,080.80 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,010.00 to a high of 1,869.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.61% from the latest reported closing price of 768.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freakout Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6094 is 0.02%, an increase of 193.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.85% to 48K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CRNSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL SMALL-CAP FUND Institutional Shares holds 13K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 8K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 197.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6094 by 75.14% over the last quarter.

WLCTX - Wilshire International Equity Fund Investment Class holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

