FRC Publishes Tribunal Report On Deloitte, Former Partners - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The FRC has published the report of the Disciplinary Tribunal detailing findings of misconduct by Deloitte and former partners Richard Knights and Nigel Mercer in relation to the audits of the published financial reporting of Autonomy Corporation Plc. In relation to Deloitte, the Tribunal ordered: a fine of 15 million pounds; and a severe reprimand. The Tribunal fined Knights and ordered an exclusion as a member of the ICAEW for a recommended period of 5 years. The Tribunal fined Mercer and issued a severe reprimand.

The Tribunal noted that it has not made, and should not be taken to have made, any finding against any individual or entity other than Deloitte, Knights and Mercer.

