FRC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $104.83, changing hands as low as $104.75 per share. First Republic Bank shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRC's low point in its 52 week range is $70.06 per share, with $125.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.75. The FRC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

