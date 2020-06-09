FRC Closes Tesco Investigation Related To Overstatement Of Profit

(RTTNews) - The Financial Reporting Council or FRC announced the closure of its investigation into accountants working within Tesco PLC. The investigation was related to the company's overstatement of profit of approximately 250 million pounds as announced in September 2014. FRC said the matter has now been closed without service of a Formal Complaint.

The investigation commenced in December 2014 in relation to the preparation, approval and audit of the financial statements of Tesco for the financial years 2012, 2013 and 2014, as well as of the financial information relating to the 26 weeks ended August 23, 2014.

During the course of the wider investigation, Tesco's many accountant employees were added as subjects. The investigation into these individuals was subsequently paused pending the Serious Fraud Office's or SFO trial of three non-accountant, senior Tesco employees on charges relating to the overstatement. The FRC previously closed the investigation into Tesco's former Chief Financial Officer in August 2016 and its former auditors in June 2017. The agency noted that the Executive Counsel has decided to discontinue the matters in relation to each of the remaining subjects following the conclusion of the SFO proceedings, and consideration of relevant material and information subsequently obtained from the SFO.

