Frazier Life Sciences IX Now Owns 11.60% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

Fintel reports that Frazier Life Sciences IX has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.41MM shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM). This represents 11.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 16, 2022 they reported 3.86MM shares and 10.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.22% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 112.41% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mirum Pharmaceuticals is $52.66. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $87.15. The average price target represents an increase of 112.41% from its latest reported closing price of $24.79.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mirum Pharmaceuticals is $147MM, an increase of 91.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mirum Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIRM is 0.29%, a decrease of 20.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 36,826K shares. The put/call ratio of MIRM is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 59K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 17K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janney Montgomery Scott holds 18K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 99.92% over the last quarter.

China Universal Asset Management Co. holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 7.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIRM by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat, is an investigational oral drug in development for Alagille syndrome (ALGS), progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and biliary atresia. Mirum has submitted an NDA for maralixibat in the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with ALGS. Additionally, Mirum's marketing authorization application for the treatment of pediatric patients with PFIC2 has been accepted for review (validated) by the European Medicines Agency.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.