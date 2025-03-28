Fraud Gave Me the Lowest Credit Score Caleb Hammer Has Ever Seen — How I Fixed It

If you’ve ever come across one of Caleb Hammer’s videos, you’ve seen a lot of financial chaos. From influencers who get themselves six figures into credit card debt to people who just, like, don’t really feel like working, many of Hammer’s guests are single-handedly responsible for wrecking their own financial lives. Then there’s the young woman with the lowest credit score Hammer has ever seen — a jaw-dropping 320.

At first, you might assume this woman’s situation involves truly debaucherous overspending or years of avoiding responsibility. Unfortunately, the reality is even more heartbreaking. “Turns out, my mom had opened credit cards in my name,” the guest said. “And there were tens of thousands of dollars of debt.”

It begs the question: How do you overcome such severe fraud and debt? This young woman has the answer.

Report Identity Theft Right Away

While there can be deep shame associated with being the victim of identity theft — you might blame yourself for not shredding documents, falling for an online scam, or letting your information get into the wrong hands (though most people wouldn’t suspect their own mother) — it’s important to remember that you didn’t cause this, and you didn’t deserve it.

If someone has stolen your information and is wreaking havoc on your credit, report it to IdentityTheft.gov. That’s exactly what Hammer’s guest did. This website, run by the Federal Trade Commission, serves as a one-stop resource for reporting identity theft and beginning the recovery process.

Through IdentityTheft.gov, you’ll get step-by-step guidance, including pre-filled dispute forms and letters to send to credit bureaus, businesses and debt collectors.

Work With a Credit Repair Company

The next step Hammer’s guest took was to contact a credit repair company. Rather than being overwhelmed by the daunting task of disputing fraudulent charges, she let the professionals at the credit repair company handle it.

A reputable credit repair company will not only dispute charges but also contact credit bureaus and monitor your credit report to make sure fraudulent charges and accounts are removed.

Having this company in her corner — as well as a clear paper trail proving the fraud — helped the guest push back against collections agencies that continued to call her trying to pursue the debt.

Stay Strong

On top of dealing with a profound betrayal from her own mother, Hammer’s guest also faced legal threats from organizations attempting to take her to court. She had to stay strong and resist the pressure to settle until the statute of limitations expired. Meanwhile, she did the hard work of repairing her credit, ultimately raising her score to the opposite end of the spectrum — hitting 710.

Bottom Line

Hammer’s guest may have been the victim of identity theft, but she didn’t allow herself to be defeated. By reporting the fraud, enlisting a credit repair company, and taking steps to repair her credit score, she was able to overcome the damage and take control of her financial future.

