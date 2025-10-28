Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FRLOF) Price Target Decreased by 25.86% to 0.79

The average one-year price target for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCPK:FRLOF) has been revised to $0.79 / share. This is a decrease of 25.86% from the prior estimate of $1.07 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.62 to a high of $0.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.54% from the latest reported closing price of $0.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRLOF is 0.22%, an increase of 4.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.79% to 6,729K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,250K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,489K shares , representing a decrease of 10.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRLOF by 17.71% over the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 1,273K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,610K shares , representing a decrease of 26.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRLOF by 22.76% over the last quarter.

NGREX - Northern Global Real Estate Index Fund holds 1,134K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688K shares , representing a decrease of 48.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRLOF by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund holds 620K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares , representing a decrease of 27.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRLOF by 23.74% over the last quarter.

GREZX - Global Real Estate Securities Fund Investor holds 576K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

