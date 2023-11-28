Frasers Log & Commercial Trust NPV UNITS (SGX:BUOU) Price Target Decreased by 5.07% to 1.32

The average one-year price target for Frasers Log & Commercial Trust NPV UNITS (SGX:BUOU) has been revised to 1.32 / share. This is an decrease of 5.07% from the prior estimate of 1.39 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.11 to a high of 1.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.82% from the latest reported closing price of 1.09 / share.

Frasers Log & Commercial Trust NPV UNITS Maintains 6.46% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.46%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.03%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frasers Log & Commercial Trust NPV UNITS. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BUOU is 0.38%, an increase of 18.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 88.98% to 10,854K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JERAX - Janus Henderson Global Real Estate Fund holds 5,330K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

FDT - First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund holds 1,644K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares, representing a decrease of 26.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUOU by 27.45% over the last quarter.

NGREX - Northern Global Real Estate Index Fund holds 1,635K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GREZX - Global Real Estate Securities Fund Investor holds 1,087K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209K shares, representing a decrease of 11.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BUOU by 17.70% over the last quarter.

NMMGX - Multi-manager Global Real Estate Fund holds 438K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.