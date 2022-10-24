Frasers Increases Investment In Hugo Boss - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Frasers Group Plc (FRAS.L ZVX.F) said the Group has recently increased its investment in Hugo Boss (HUGSF.PK). The Group now has: 3,025,000 shares of common stock, representing 4.3% of Hugo Boss's total share capital; 20,089,000 shares of common stock via the sale of put options, representing 28.5% of Hugo Boss's total share capital.

Frasers Group's maximum aggregate exposure in connection with its acquired interests in Hugo Boss, with the common stock holding valued at the closing share price on 21 October 2022, is approximately 960 million euros.

