Frasers' Hugo Boss exposure falls to $691 mln

January 06, 2023 — 02:16 am EST

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer Frasers Group FRAS.L said on Friday its maximum exposure to German fashion house Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE had fallen to 580 million pounds ($691 million).

Frasers, which was formerly called Sports Direct and is on a drive to move upmarket, said it now holds 3.9% of Hugo Boss stock directly and a further 25% via the sale of derivatives known as put options.

