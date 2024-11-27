Frasers Hospitality Trust Announces Board Reshuffle

Frasers Hospitality Trust (SG:ACV) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Frasers Hospitality Trust has announced significant changes in its leadership, with Mr. Ho Hon Cheong appointed as the new independent Chairman of the Board, effective December 1, 2024. This move is part of a broader reorganization of the board and its committees, aiming to enhance governance through independent leadership. Notably, Mr. Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi will step down as Chairman but will continue to serve as a non-executive director.
For further insights into SG:ACV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Long John Silver: Pirate, Mutineer, and Personal Finance Guru?
- ETH, ETHQ, ETHX: 3 Ethereum ETFs to Boost Portfolio Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Elanco Animal Health Inc. (NYSE:ELAN)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.