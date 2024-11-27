Frasers Hospitality Trust Announces Board Reshuffle

Frasers Hospitality Trust (SG:ACV) has released an update.

Frasers Hospitality Trust has announced significant changes in its leadership, with Mr. Ho Hon Cheong appointed as the new independent Chairman of the Board, effective December 1, 2024. This move is part of a broader reorganization of the board and its committees, aiming to enhance governance through independent leadership. Notably, Mr. Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi will step down as Chairman but will continue to serve as a non-executive director.

