Frasers Group's Mike Ashley to step down as director

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Frasers Group FRAS.L said on Tuesday Mike Ashley will not be standing for re-election as a director at its annual general meeting (AGM) and will therefore step down from the board upon the conclusion of its AGM on Oct. 19.

