Frasers Group's Mike Ashley to step down as director
Frasers Group said on Tuesday Mike Ashley will not be standing for re-election as a director at its annual general meeting (AGM) and will therefore step down from the board upon the conclusion of its AGM on Oct. 19. (Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;)) nL4N30R1AL
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Frasers Group FRAS.L said on Tuesday Mike Ashley will not be standing for re-election as a director at its annual general meeting (AGM) and will therefore step down from the board upon the conclusion of its AGM on Oct. 19.
(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.