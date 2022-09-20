SPD

Frasers Group's Mike Ashley to step down as director

Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Frasers Group said on Tuesday Mike Ashley will not be standing for re-election as a director at its annual general meeting (AGM) and will therefore step down from the board upon the conclusion of its AGM on Oct. 19.

