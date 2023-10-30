News & Insights

Frasers Group: SHEIN To Acquire IP, Trademarks Of Missguided - Quick Facts

October 30, 2023 — 03:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Frasers Group Plc (FRAS.L ZVX.F) said it has divested the IP of Missguided to SHEIN. SHEIN will acquire the IP and trademarks of Missguided, whilst Frasers Group will retain Missguided's real estate and employees.

Michael Murray, CEO of Frasers Group, said: "Retaining the combined Frasers fashion teams whilst rationalising our portfolio in this space to focus on fewer brands makes a lot of sense in the current climate. We are also excited about the ongoing discussions around further collaboration between Frasers Group and SHEIN."

