Frasers Group Moves to Acquire Remaining XXL ASA Shares

XXL ASA (GB:0R3P) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Frasers Group plc is set to launch a voluntary offer to acquire all remaining shares of XXL ASA at NOK 10 per share, presenting a 25% premium over the previous closing price. This move comes after XXL’s proposed rights issue was challenged, potentially causing significant dilution to minority shareholders. Frasers, already a major shareholder, aims to leverage its retail expertise to address XXL’s challenges and improve its stock and cash flow situation.
For further insights into GB:0R3P stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.