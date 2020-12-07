Frasers Group in talks to buy collapsed British retailer Debenhams

Sarah Young Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Mike Ashley's Frasers Group said it is in negotiations to buy collapsed British department store chain Debenhams from administrators in a potential rescue deal.

Frasers said that it hoped a deal, previously reported by The Sunday Times, could be reached and jobs saved, but cautioned that the transaction was complicated by the recent administration of Debenhams-concession holder Arcadia Group.

"There is no certainty that any transaction will take place, particularly if discussions cannot be concluded swiftly," Frasers said in a statement on Monday.

