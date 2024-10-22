News & Insights

Frasers Group Boosts Stake in ASOS

October 22, 2024 — 09:32 am EDT

ASOS plc (GB:ASC) has released an update.

Frasers Group Plc has increased its stake in ASOS plc, reaching a total of 23.63% voting rights. This acquisition marks a significant move in the fashion retail sector, potentially influencing ASOS’s strategic direction. Investors may want to keep an eye on the impact of this increased influence on ASOS’s market performance.

