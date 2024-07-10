News & Insights

Frasers Group Boosts Its Stake In Hugo Boss

July 10, 2024 — 09:03 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Frasers Group has boosted its stake in Hugo Boss, now holding about 5.63 million shares of common stock (7.99% of total share capital) and about 9.72 million shares through put options (13.81% of total share capital).

After factoring in the net premium received, Frasers Group's total exposure related to its acquired interests in Hugo Boss—comprising common stock at the closing share price on July 10, 2024—is about 490 million euros or around 415 million pounds.

