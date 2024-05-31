Frasers Group Boosts Investment in Hugo Boss

Frasers Group (GB:FRAS) has released an update.

Frasers Group has increased its stake in Hugo Boss, now holding 2.47% of the company’s common stock directly and an additional 13.92% through put options, with a total exposure of around €360 million after premiums. This strategic investment marks a significant financial commitment to the well-known fashion brand.

