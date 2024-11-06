News & Insights

Stocks

Frasers Group Advocates for Shareholder Approval at Boohoo

November 06, 2024 — 07:51 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Frasers Group (GB:FRAS) has released an update.

Frasers Group has issued an open letter to boohoo group’s board, urging them to seek shareholder approval before making any asset disposals. They also request that an independent global adviser confirm such disposals are fair and in shareholders’ best interests. Frasers aims to ensure shareholder interests are safeguarded in boohoo’s decision-making processes.

For further insights into GB:FRAS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.