Frasers Group Advocates for Shareholder Approval at Boohoo

Frasers Group has issued an open letter to boohoo group’s board, urging them to seek shareholder approval before making any asset disposals. They also request that an independent global adviser confirm such disposals are fair and in shareholders’ best interests. Frasers aims to ensure shareholder interests are safeguarded in boohoo’s decision-making processes.

