Frasers Group Acquires South African Retail Leader Holdsport

Frasers Group expands its global reach by acquiring South Africa’s leading sports and outdoor retailer, Holdsport Group, which operates across retail, wholesale, manufacturing, and e-commerce sectors. This strategic move enhances Frasers’ presence in Southern Africa and aligns with its plan to diversify its product range and geographic footprint, leveraging Holdsport’s strong market presence and established brand partnerships. The acquisition supports Frasers’ commitment to international growth and strengthens its ability to meet the rising demand for high-quality sporting goods in the region.

