News & Insights

Markets

Frasers Group Acquires MATCHES Business - Quick Facts

December 20, 2023 — 06:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Frasers Group plc (FRAS.L ZVX.F) announced the acquisition of the MATCHES business from MF Intermediate Limited, a subsidiary of funds advised by Apax Partners, by way of the purchase of 100% of the shares of a group of 6 companies and the acquisition of the senior and junior debt owed by those companies. The consideration totals approximately 52 million pounds.

MATCHES provides online luxury for men and women, with a modern edit of more than 450 designers. It generates the majority of revenue internationally, with the business delivering to 150 countries outside the UK.

The Group said the acquisition is an opportunity to further develop Frasers' Elevation Strategy and strengthen Frasers' luxury offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.