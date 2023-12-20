Frasers Group Acquires MATCHES Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Frasers Group plc (FRAS.L ZVX.F) announced the acquisition of the MATCHES business from MF Intermediate Limited, a subsidiary of funds advised by Apax Partners, by way of the purchase of 100% of the shares of a group of 6 companies and the acquisition of the senior and junior debt owed by those companies. The consideration totals approximately 52 million pounds.

MATCHES provides online luxury for men and women, with a modern edit of more than 450 designers. It generates the majority of revenue internationally, with the business delivering to 150 countries outside the UK.

The Group said the acquisition is an opportunity to further develop Frasers' Elevation Strategy and strengthen Frasers' luxury offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.